"You will always be alive" – Farhan Akhtar pens down an emotional message for Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh, aka the Flying Sikh passed away on Friday night after a long bout with the deadly covid-19. The legendary Indian sprinter breath his last at Chandigarh's PGIMER hospital less than a week after his wife Nirmal Singh Saini lost his wife due to the same reason.



As India mourns the death of probably the country's greatest ever athlete, condolences have poured in from all the quarters of society, from fans to sportspersons and even Bollywood stars.

Farhan Akhtar, who played the role of Milkha Singh in his biopic – 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', too penned down an emotional message for the sprinter. The actor thanked Singh for being an inspiration for many and stated that he will always be alive in the hearts of people.

"A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it's mind on something , just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm and down to earth man. You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky. You have touched all our lives. For those who knew you as a father and friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn't as a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility and success. I love you with all my heart," a twitter post from Farhan Akhtar read.