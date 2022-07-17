Why Sony was showing track events during Sreeshankar's Long Jump final at World Championships — Explained

Murali Sreeshankar created history when he finished 7th in Men's Long Jump at the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA with a best attempt of 7.96m by becoming the first Indian long jumper to compete in the global final.

However, Sreeshankar fans back home in India were devoid of a major chunk of the action when the long jumper was going about his usual business at at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

While the very first attempt of Sreeshankar wherein he leapt his best of 7.96m was telecasted by Sony, the remaining attempts of the Kerala lad failed to make it to the feed. A lot of heats of multiple track events without any Indian interest took precedence and fans missed out on watching Sreeshankar in action.

Why did Sony show track events instead of Sreeshankar's Long Jump Final?

Well, the answer to this is pretty simple. Sony does not have the official broadcasting rights from World Athletics. They are just subletting the feed from World Athletics' official broadcasters.

This means that Sony does not actually have control on what is shown and they themselves have to rely on the actual global feed to broadcast the event in India. Since the global feed was telecasting track events, Sony had to show track events instead of Long Jump Final.