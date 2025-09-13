Explained: Why was India's national record holder Ram Baboo disqualified from World Athletics C'ships 2025?

The Indian men's 35km racewalk national record holder Ram Baboo was disqualified from the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Ram Baboo was one of the six racewalkers to be disqualified from the men's 35km event on the opening day of the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Why was Ram Baboo disqualified?

To put it simply, Ram Baboo picked up four red cards during the race which led to his disqualification.

Unlike football where a red card means direct suspension from the match, in racewalking if an athlete is shown four red cards, he or she is disqualified from the race.

"Judges inspect the race and carry paddles with symbols for loss of contact or a bent knee," the rules of 35km racewalk by World Athletics reads.

"If a race walker receives three red cards from three different judges they will enter the penalty zone for 3.30 mins. A fourth red card will result in a disqualification," it further states.

Ram Baboo was already shown three red cards by three different judges and had spent 3 minutes and 30 seconds in the penalty box.

Once he was shown a fourth red card for a loss of contact or bent knee, he was disqualified from the race.

In the women's 35km race walk, the Indian national record holder Priyanka Goswami also came close to a disqualification.

Goswami, who finished 24th in the race, was shown three red cards and spent 3 minutes and 30 seconds in the penalty box during the competition.

She was, however, not disqualified as she stayed clear of a fourth red card.