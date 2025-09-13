World Athletics C'ships: Priyanka, Sandeep finish outside top 20 in 35km racewalk; Ram Baboo disqualified

India had a forgettable start to their 2025 World Athletics Championships campaign in Tokyo as the 35km racewalkers Priyanka Goswami and Sandeep Kumar finished outside top 20 in their respective events on Friday.

While Goswami finished 24th in women's 35km racewalk with a timing of 3:05:58s, Sandeep crossed the finish line 23rd in men's 35km racewalk, clocking 2:39:15s.

On the other hand, the Indian men's 35km racewalk national record holder Ram Baboo was disqualified from the event after he was shown four red cards.

Evan Dunfee of Canada won the men's 35km racewalk gold with a timing of 2:28:22s, ahead of Caio Bonfim of Brazil, and Hayato Katsuki of Japan.

Meanwhile in the women's 35km racewalk, Maria Perez of Spain was crowned the world champion with a timing of 2:39:01s. Antonella Palmisano of Italy and Paula Milena Torres of Ecuador took home the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Later in the day, India will have Pooja in action when she takes to the track for women's 1500m heats.