Where Neeraj Chopra, World Championships gold medallist, will be in action next

Neeraj Chopra has now won all the major titles in javelin throw, with the latest one being the World Athletics Championships gold medal achieved in Budapest on Sunday.



The newly crowned world champion, Neeraj, will be in action at the Zurich Diamond League in Switzerland on August 31 ahead of the Asian Games in Hangzhou. The 25-year-old Indian athlete, who won the Diamond League Finals in 2022, has already won the Doha and Lausanne Diamond League tours in 2023 - his only two events before the World Championships.

With the World Championships gold under his kitty, Neeraj will be eager to complete the Worlds and DL double in back-to-back weeks ahead of the Asian Games, where he will defend his javelin throw continental gold.

#NeerajChopra makes us #Proud again!!#IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on bagging #GoldMedal🥇 in Men's #Javelin at World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest with a throw of 88.17 meters.@Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/mV76vQetWy — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 27, 2023

At the World Championships, Neeraj came up with his season-best effort of 88.17 metres to win his maiden gold, with his Pakistani counterpart Arshad Nadeem bagging the silver medal.



By winning the gold medal, Neeraj joined the elite list of athletes who won the world title while being the defending Olympic champion.

Got a chance shooting this video of the Egret Stadium! It looks just perfect!#diamondleague #xiamen pic.twitter.com/ZNlCBCQuhB — Xiamen Diamond League (@DiamondLeagueXM) August 13, 2023

Neeraj is currently ranked third on the Diamond League standings behind Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber. Apart from Neeraj, Murali Sreeshankar will be in action in the long jump event of Zurich DL.

Sreeshankar is currently ranked third on the DL long jump standings.

Meanwhile, Avinash Sable in the men's 3000m steeplechase and Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker in the men's triple jump will compete in the Xiamen Diamond League on September 2. It is the 12th DL meeting of the season and one of the last chances for athletes to earn points in their bid to qualify for the series final in Eugene on September 16-17th.

At the World Championships in Budapest, Sreeshankar, Sable, Chithravel, and Aboobacker could not qualify for the final in their respective events.

When and where is the Zurich Diamond League being held?



The Zurich Diamond League will take place in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 31.

When will the Indian athletes be in action at the Zurich Diamond League?

Murali Sreeshankar will be in action in the long jump event at 11:54 PM IST.

Neeraj Chopra will compete in the javelin throw at 12:12 AM IST (September 1).

When will Indian athletes be in action at the Xiamen Diamond League?

Men's triple jump and 3000m steeplechase events will take place at 5:14 PM IST and 5:37 PM IST, respectively, on September 2.