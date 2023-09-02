Where Indians are placed in race to Diamond League Final

Only the top athletes in 16 events (32 across both genders) are eligible to compete in the Diamond League Final. This year, the Diamond League Final will take place in Eugene, the USA, on September 16 and 17.

According to the Diamond League rule, only the top six in the field events, the top eight for 100m-800m and the top ten for 1500m and long-distance events will qualify for the Final.

So far two Indian athletes - javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is also the defending champion, and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar - qualified for the prestigious event.

Neeraj, who has just won the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, is currently ranked third in men's javelin throw in the Diamond League Standings.

The Indian athlete won the Doha and Lausanne Diamond League but lost the Zurich DL to Jakub Vadlejch earlier this week.

Neeraj now has 23 points, while Vadlejch and Julian Weber have 29 and 25 points, respectively.

Likewise, in the men's long jump, Sreeshankar is ranked third behind Olympic and Worlds gold medallist Miltiadis Tentoglou and Simon Ehammer with 14 points.

Sreeshankar finished fifth in the long jump event at Zurich DL with a best effort of 7.99m. At Paris and Lausanne DL, the Kerala athlete made a third and fifth-place finish.



While they qualified, Avinash Sable, the 3000m steeplechaser, has a strong chance to qualify for the DL Final on Saturday. Sable is currently ranked 10th in the Standings. As the men's 3000m steeplechase event features ten athletes, Sable, who will take part in the Xiamen Diamond League, will look to seal his place in the Final.

In the triple jump, Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker - who are also in action in the Xiamen DL - will try to improve their rankings and enter the top 6.

The Indian duo is jointly ranked 11th with three points each. But as only the top 6 are eligible to qualify for the DL Final, their chances of making the event are slim.

No Indian woman is in contention for a DL Final berth this year.