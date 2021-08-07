WATCH: "The world is your playground" - Abhinav Bindra congratulates gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

India's ace javelin star Neeraj Chopra gifted India with the perfect finish to the Tokyo Olympics by winning an elusive gold medal in an individual event after a long span of 13 years and made it the most successful Olympic outing for the Indian contingent. Saving the very best for the last, the 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra added the final golden sparkle to India's record haul of 7 medals from the Games - its highest-ever collection.

Neeraj's medal was long-awaited and with this surreal win, Chopra ended a century-long wait for a medal in Athletics for India and also fulfilled the last wish of Milkha Singh who desperately wanted to see India win a medal in Track and Field events at the stage of the Olympics.

This watershed moment of history was an instant moment of pride for all Indians and India's last Olympic gold medallist in an individual event, shooter Abhinav Bindra was quick to reach out to the 'The man with the Golden arm' and shower the young talent with praises as Chopra created history on his debut outing at an Olympics.

With absolutely nobody being able to reach his winning score of 87.58m, Neeraj Chopra shone as the brightest star from the beginning to the finish in his event and Bindra, as a former Olympian, beamed with pride on seeing this golden legacy being carried forward on the able shoulders of the talented Chopra.