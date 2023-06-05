WATCH: Rezoana Mallick falls during 4x400m race as India wins bronze at Asian U20 athletics

In an unfortunate incident, Indian sprinting sensation Rezoana Mallick Heena tripped and fell during the mixed 4x400m relay final at the ongoing U20 Asian Athletics Championships in Yecheon, South Korea.

India were leading the race when a poor baton exchange between Navpreet Singh and anchor leg runner Rezoana caused the latter to lose her balance and fall down.

The Indian also seemed to have been pushed a little by the South Korea's Sin Hyun Jin, who was just behind her in the race.

The 16-year-old Rezoana, who clinched the women's 400m gold medal on Sunday, however, showed excellent sportsmanship as she picked herself up from the ground and finished the race at the third position behind Sri Lanka and South Korea.





This is the moment when India lost lead when Heena tripped but she got up quickly and tried to catch up Korean and Sri Lankan runner. pic.twitter.com/JThwoNfGm0 — Rahul PAWAR ( राहुल पवार ) (@rahuldpawar) June 5, 2023





Rezoana was visibly upset after the race and was seen being consoled by teammate Anushka Kumbhar, who ran the second leg for India, with a warm hug.

The West Bengal lass was also seen holding back tears on the podium as the Indian quartet received the bronze medal for their efforts just minutes later after the incident.