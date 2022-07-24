WATCH: Neeraj Chopra wins historic silver at the World Athletics Championships 2022

Neeraj Chopra has once again created history after becoming only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships. With a best throw of 88.13m on his fourth attempt, Chopra bagged the silver medal in the javelin throw final. Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold after throwing over the 90m with ease, that too on three occasions and finally secured the gold with a 90.54m hurl.

Nevertheless, Chopra's silver means a lot to Indian athletics and it will surely boost his confidence ahead of the upcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Watch the silver-winning throw of Neeraj Chopra at the World Athletics Championships here:

