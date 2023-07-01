WATCH: Neeraj Chopra throws 87.66m to win Lausanne Diamond League

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra threw 87.66m to win the Lausanne Diamond League after coming back from injury on Saturday.

Competing in the field of World Jakub Vadlejch, European Champion Julian Weber, and World Champion Anderson Peters, Neeraj won his second consecutive Diamond League after winning the Doha Diamond League on 5th May.

Neeraj, who is coming back after more than a month of injury lay-off, started with a no mark in his first attempt as Julian Weber took the lead, hurling 86.20m.

The second attempt was a modest throw of 83.52m putting him in the third spot. Gaining his rhythm slowly in the third attempt, Neeraj crossed the 85m mark to throw 85.04m.

Registering no mark in the fourth throw, Neeraj put all his energy into the fifth throw to register 87.66m and move to the top of the list.

Both Weber and Jakub Vadlejch came close to Neeraj's mark with their respective final attempts - Weber threw 87.03m and Vadlejch 86.13m, but it was enough to deny Neeraj Chopra his second consecutive Diamond League title.

After the win, Neeraj admitted that he is still far from his best. Talking to the organizers, he said, “I was feeling a bit nervous coming back from an injury. It was a bit cold here tonight. I am still far from my best, but I feel it is getting better. I am relieved it’s coming together well for me. A win is a win, and I will take it happily."

With two javelin events done in the Diamond League this year, Chopra leads with 16 points, ahead of Vadlejch with 13 and Weber with 12.

The remaining three javelin events at the Diamond League this year will happen at Monaco (July 21), Zurich (August 31), and Eugene (September 17).

A disappointing night for Murali Sreeshankar

Another Indian athlete in action at Lausanne Diamond League, Long Jumper Murali Sreeshankar, recorded a sub-par night at the event finishing fifth with the best jump of 7.88m.

Playing in a strong field with Olympic Champion Miltiadis Tentoglou, Simon Ehammer, and Thobias Montler, Murali failed to breach the 8m mark, and his best jump was not good enough to guarantee him a place at the podium.

Coming back on a big jump of 8.41m at Inter-State athletics in June, Murali was disappointing, and he will be looking to find his rhythm back with Asian Athletics and Asian Games coming.