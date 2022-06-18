WATCH: Neeraj Chopra comes first at Kuortane Games 2022

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra got his hands on a gold medal in only his second competitive tournament after starting the season earlier this week at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku.

Taking part in the Kuortane Games 2022 in Finland, Neeraj Chopra launched a throw of 86.69m to set the lead for the men's javelin throw event at the rain-washed games.

Following that throw, Neeraj, obviously bothered by the slippery ground due to the rain did not throw with as much force on the second try, checking the ground and ended up committing a foul.

In the third throw, Neeraj made a full dash but had a nasty fall in the runway as he slipped fell down.

Slippery grounds due to rain is being quite the spoilsport at #KuortaneGames as Neeraj Chopra slips and falls and makes a second foul.



Still leads at 86.69m throw here! pic.twitter.com/z9lZdq1MDO — Sohinee Basu (@teeny_tiny_nee) June 18, 2022

Taking the wise call to not risk his body under such imperfect throwing conditions, Neeraj skipped the remaining throws but it was enough to guarantee the gold medal for the Indian champ.

The rain played spoilsport to the event but not for Neeraj Chopra who set the bar high at 86.69m, followed closely by Keshorn Walcott (86.64m) and Anderson Peters (84.75m) who took hope the silver and bronze medals respectively!

Chopra will aim to breach the 90m mark at the Diamond League later this month.