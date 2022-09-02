WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's viral training video for Diamond League Final

After becoming the first Indian athlete to win at a Diamond League Meeting when he threw the javelin to a whopping distance of 89.08m at Lausanne, Switzerland in August, Neeraj Chopra is training all-out for the Diamond League Final on 7th-8th September.

Having sat out the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to take care of the groin injury he suffered during the World Championships campaign, Neeraj Chopra came back to action at Lausanne and won it as well and earned the qualification for both the Diamond League Final in Zurich as well as the World Championships in 2023, which will be held in Hungary.

With the top finish at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, the 24-year-old Tokyo gold medallist also became the first Indian to qualify for a Diamond League Final.

As usual, the expectations from Chopra are sky-high, especially after he brought a rare silver from the World Championships as well earlier this year.

Keeping that in mind, Chopra has been training hard and shared a video on his social media handles where he can be seen practising hard on his fitness skills.

"89m is a great performance. I am especially pleased as I am coming back from an injury and tonight was a good indicator that I have recovered well," Chopra had said after qualifying.



"I had to skip Commonwealth Games due to injury and I was a bit nervous. Tonight has given me a lot of confidence to finish the season on a high, with a strong performance in Zurich DL Final," Chopra had mentioned.

The video shared by Chopra has since then gone viral. The World Championships silver medallist will be in action in Zurich on September 7-8 next.