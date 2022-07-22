WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's monster throw which helped him qualify for World Championships final

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for the 2022 World Athletics Championships men's javelin throw final with a solitary throw of 88.39m earlier today. This will be the 25-year-old's first World Championships Final having missed out on his debut in 2017.

While much like the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra made quick work of his qualification with the very first throw, quite a few of the fans missed out on the action for being a minute or two late for marking their attendance in front of their television screens.

Don't worry if you missed the action or Neeraj Chopra's first throw at the World Championships in over five years, we have got you covered.





Straight onto the final 💪



Olympic javelin champion @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 throws an automatic qualifier of 88.39m on his first attempt!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/tOzsEwkxLS — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 22, 2022





Neeraj Chopra will now be seen competing in the Javelin Throw Final on Sunday morning 6:50am IST along with fellow Indian Rohit Yadav for company.