WATCH: Neeraj Chopra takes blessings from elderly fan after breaking National Record

Moments after Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra won hearts once again by shattering his own National Record to set a fresh one at the Stockholm Wanda Diamond League, the 24-year-old javelin athlete sought blessings from an elderly fan on the road.

Maintaining a record of never returning empty-handed from a competition in the last 13 events he has taken part in, Neeraj Chopra has been on a sensational roll as he went on to throw the javelin to a distance of 89.94m, dangerously close to crossing the 90m mark at the Stockholm Diamond League meet, where Chopra finished second behind Anderson Peters.

Ever since Neeraj Chopra won the country's first gold medal in athletics at the Olympics, the buzz around the star athlete has been immense with fans flocking to him wherever he goes. In fact, even though it's nearing a year since Neeraj achieved the golden feat, the limelight has never faded from him since. But despite all of this and the huge scale popularity he has gained in the last year, it's heart-warming to see just how grounded this Olympic champion is.

So down to earth this person @Neeraj_chopra1 ❣️Took blessing from an elderly fan. That speaks volumes. Love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jjo9OxHABt — Your ❤️ (@ijnani) June 30, 2022

In a video shared by a Twitter user (@ijnani), Neeraj Chopra is seen stopping on the road to ask for blessings from an elderly fan as he humbly says, 'Aashirvaad ki jiye (bless me)' and patiently poses for pictures with a few others who also wish him luck. The fans surrounding him, in return, showered their wishes and encouraged Chopra saying that he will cross 90m next time, before Neeraj scampered off to the waiting bus.

It felt amazing to be back on the Diamond League circuit and even better to get a new PB!

All the throwers put up a great show tonight for the crowd in Stockholm!



Next stop ➡️ Representing 🇮🇳 at the World Championships in Eugene pic.twitter.com/OpiXyrp4wv — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 30, 2022



