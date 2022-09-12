Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin leaps 8.12m to win at Golden Fly Series Liechtenstein: WATCH

Indian long jumper Jeswin Aldrin leapt to a distance of 8.12m in the Golden Fly Series meet in Liechtenstein, Lucerne on Sunday and won it.

Boasting of 8.37m (wind assisted) and 8.26m jumps in his career previously that he recorded during the Federation Cup in Calicut, this 8.12m jump in Lucerne is now Jeswin's longest jump abroad.

Having had to miss the World Championships after failing to meet the qualification criteria laid down by the AFI, Jeswin's form seems to have come back as he finished on top of the podium in the Golden Fly Series Liechtenstein meet.

The Tamil Nadu lad took to Twitter to share the news, "Really Happy with 8.12m in Golden Fly Series in Liechtenstein. It's been long season one more round to go before the end of this season.Thanks for having here."

Really Happy with 8.12m in Golden Fly Series in Liechtenstein. It's been long season one more round to go before the end of this season.Thanks for having here.Thanks @afiindia @Media_SAI @jsw_sports @IIS_Vijayanagar for the support. Will keep on improving. More to come 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/5IUEZxAHCJ — Jeswin Aldrin (@AldrinJeswin) September 11, 2022

In the previous tournament, Jeswin Aldrin, jumped 7.82m and finished 4th at Spitzen Leichtathletik, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver event, in Lucerne, struggling with the wet conditions.

However, Jeswin seems to have regained his form and jumped confidently above 8m (although he could only get 2/6 jumps right) in the meet. This win will give Jeswin confidence for the future as the season comes to a close slowly.