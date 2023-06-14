WATCH: Jakub Vadlejch breaks Neeraj Chopra's 2023 javelin world lead

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, on Tuesday, bettered the 2023 world lead set by India's Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw.

The 32-year-old recorded a best attempt of 89.51m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland. During the process he went past Neeraj Chopra's 88.67m, which was so far the 2023 world lead.

Vadlejch attained the mark with his very first throw in Finland. He followed it up with an effort of 82.26 in his second attempt before fouling in his third. He then gave up his remaining two attempts.

Oliver Helander took home the silver medal with a season best 87.32m, while Germany's Julian Weber settled for bronze with 85.82m.

Watch as 🇨🇿's Jakub Vadlejch improves on the javelin throw world lead at the @paavonurmigames in Turku 🙌





Neeraj Chopra had registered the world lead during 2023 Doha Diamond League last month in what was his first competition of the season.

The Indian was also slated to compete at the 2023 Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, but had to pull out of due to an injury.

Jakub Vadlejch has been one of Neeraj Chopra's biggest rival in recent times after finishing second behind him at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Czech Republican had also taken the bronze medal during the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene behind Anderson Peters and Chopra himself.

Vadlejch also has a silver medal from the 2017 World Championships against his name.