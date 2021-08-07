WATCH: Indian National Anthem played at the Olympics after 13 years

Thanks to Neeraj Chopra's stellar show at the Tokyo Olympics to clinch the gold medal in javelin throw, the Indian national anthem was played at the Olympics for the first time in over 13 years.

The last time the Indian national anthem was played at the Olympics was way back during the 2008 Beijing Games when Abhinav Bindra won the gold medal in Men's 10m Air Rifle.

Neeraj Chopra threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to bag the gold medal and win India's only second individual gold medal in their Olympic history.

WATCH here the Indian national anthem being played at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo:



