WATCH: Anju Bobby George shares picture of awarding gold medal to young Neeraj Chopra

The Indian long jump legend, Anju Bobby George, shared a throwback picture of her awarding a gold medal to a young Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday. The now 45-year-old had awarded the 24-year-old Chopra with his Asian Athletics Championship gold medal way back in 2017.

The image was captioned, "Try to identify.....?...who awarded to whom? just a throwback," by Anju Bobby George. The image seems to be have been clicked from the stands of the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.









A 19-year-old Neeraj Chopra had clinched the gold medal in javelin throw at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships with a throw of 85.23m ahead of Qatar's Ahmed Bagour and teammate Davinder Singh Kang.