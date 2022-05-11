CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

WATCH: Anju Bobby George shares picture of awarding gold medal to young Neeraj Chopra

Anju Bobby George, shared a throwback picture of her awarding a gold medal to a young Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday.

Neeraj Chopra Anju Bobby George
X

Neeraj Chopra and Anju Bobby George (Source: The Tribune)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-11T13:18:49+05:30

The Indian long jump legend, Anju Bobby George, shared a throwback picture of her awarding a gold medal to a young Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday. The now 45-year-old had awarded the 24-year-old Chopra with his Asian Athletics Championship gold medal way back in 2017.

The image was captioned, "Try to identify.....?...who awarded to whom? just a throwback," by Anju Bobby George. The image seems to be have been clicked from the stands of the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.



A 19-year-old Neeraj Chopra had clinched the gold medal in javelin throw at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships with a throw of 85.23m ahead of Qatar's Ahmed Bagour and teammate Davinder Singh Kang.

Athletics Javelin Throw Asian Athletics Championships Neeraj Chopra Anju Bobby George 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X