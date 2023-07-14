I want to participate in High Jump at Worlds and Olympics: Tejaswin Shankar

After winning his first international decathlon medal, Tejaswin Shankar said that he is not leaving the high jump shortly and will look to compete in the event at the Olympics and World Championships.

Tejaswin, who won a bronze medal in Decathlon at Asian Athletics Championships made it clear that is not moving away from his 'bread and butter event' any time soon.

Tejaswin is still in the frame for the Budapest World Championships in August as he is currently at the 31st spot (out of 36 to compete) in world rankings.

Besides those who automatically make the cut by achieving a qualifying mark, athletes can also enter the showpiece through world ranking points.

Talking after winning his bronze medal win, Tejaswin said, "I was unable to cross 2.30m in the high jump which brought stagnation and I wanted to do something new. That is why I took up decathlon."

"At the Asian level (Asian Championships and Asian Games), I want to go ahead with decathlon but the High jump is my bread and butter event. I want to qualify in the high jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics," he added further.

Tejaswin Shankar sets a new PB in javelin (52.70m) as well as discus throw (38.14m), and then goes on to clock 4.36.50 in the 1500m to win 🥉 with a total of 7527 points in men's decathlon.



This is India's 6⃣th medal at the #AAC2023Bangkok so far! pic.twitter.com/DqiJMDGHtj — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 13, 2023

Tejaswin has won an international medal in the high jump at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and is the current national record holder in the event.



The 24-year-old said he would like to discuss with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) how to go about it regarding his chances for the World Championships.

"I want to do the high jump at World Championships. I am 32nd in the world rankings of Road to Budapest. I will take advice from the Athletics Federation of India," said Tejaswin.

Featuring in his first-ever International decathlon, Tejaswin scored a total of 7527 points to win the bronze medal. He recorded two personal bests during the competition in Discus Throw and Javelin Throw.

Talking about his win, Tejaswin said," There are few events where I have to improve such as Pole Vault, Shot Put, Discus Throw to score consistently. I am good with 100m race, long jump, high jump, and 110m hurdles."

"It has been only one year in Decathlon for me and I will as I get more exposure. I want to do 4.10m or 4.20m in pole vault. I have improved in Javelin here," Tejaswin concluded.

This was the fourth decathlon for Tejaswin in his short career as a decathlete. He had won gold with 7576 points in the National Inter-State Championships last month and breached the Asian Games qualifying mark of 7500.