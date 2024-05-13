Vithya Ramraj pulls out of Fed Cup, coach cites fatigue as reason

Bhubaneswar: Star attraction on the first day of the Federation Cup Athletics, Vithya Ramraj pulled out of the 400m hurdles final facing a setback in her quest for Olympic qualification in Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar on Sunday.



The joint national record holder in 400m hurdles, Vithya pulled out of the race as soon as it started due to discomfort in her back.

Women's 400m hurdles was one of the most anticipated events of the day as Vithya was aiming for the Olympic qualification mark and the long-standing record of PT Usha.

When asked about her withdrawal, Vithya said, "It was jet lag most probably. As soon as I started, I experienced some pain in my back and pulled out."

However, her coach Nehpal Singh Rathore cited the fatigue and the immediate return to action after long travel from the Bahamas as the reason.

Vithya Ramraj, Indian Joint National Record holder with Legendary PT Usha in 400m Hurdles, DNF (Did not finish) after pulling out mid-way due to back discomfort.



➖Vithya was part of the Indian Relay team that competed at Bahamas World Relays.



"It was not unexpected. Given she came back from a long journey and immediately ran the race in a humid condition," he told The Bridge on the sidelines.



"But this is a minor setback and she will be back with her recovery. She will participate in the upcoming competitions," he asserted.

Vithya didn't have the best of World Relays either as she was dropped following a poor heat 1 in the women's 4x400m relay. The women's relay team subsequently qualified for the Olympics by finishing second in the heat 2.



Vithya Ramraj is ranked just outside of the top 40 in the Race to Paris qualifications at 43rd. She will need tournaments like National Inter-State Athletics Championships next month in June to ensure her qualification.