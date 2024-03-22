Indian Open Throws: Vikrant Malik wins the javelin gold with a SB

Vikrant Malik of Odisha had an outstanding day on the field as he clinched the gold in the men's javelin throw event while Indian star shot putter, Tajinderpal Singh Toor added another gold in his illustrious medal tally, at the Indian Open Throws competition on Friday.

Vikrant shows some extreme power and manages three 80+ throws including a mammoth 81.68m which is just 14 centimetres short of his personal best. It's a very good start of the season for the 28-year-old in a build-up to the Paris Olympics.

He expressed his good form straight from the start itself as he threw an 81.11m throw on his second attempt. He was closely followed by Olympian, Shivpal Singh of Uttar Pradesh, who won the silver medal with a throw of 80.47m.

Parmod of Haryana clinched the bronze medal with a mighty throw of 79.04m on his final attempt surpassing the favourite Sahil Silwal of Haryana. This is a big leap of Parmod bettering his Personal best with 14+ meters.

Javelin thrower Vikrant Malik throws a massive 81.11m at the Indian Open Throws Competition in Patiala.



This is his best in an AFI-recognised event till date! 👏 pic.twitter.com/4xomgJKvxK — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 22, 2024

Ace Indian shot put player, Tajinderpal Singh Toor successfully defended his title at this Indian Open meet with another good throw of 19.82m on his fifth attempt. This was way behind his personal best but a good start for the outdoor season.

He will try to qualify for the Paris Olympics on the virtue of rankings, and for that, he needs a few good results in the coming events. Dhanveer Singh and Prabhkirpal Singh won the silver and bronze medals respectively to complete a podium sweep for Punjab in this event.

In women's shot put, Abha Khatua bettered her meet record to clinch the gold medal for Maharashtra. She touched this mark of 17.56m on her second attempt, Abha looking for a Paris Olympics quota will benefit after this result.

Meanwhile, former Asian junior champion, Bhartpreet Singh of Punjab broke the 10-year-old U20 national record in men's discus throw with a 58.18m throw on his final attempt to clinch the gold medal in the u20 men's discus throw.

Bhartpreet Singh of Punjab breaks 10-year old U20 national record in men's discus throw with a 58.18m throw in his final attempt to clinch GOLD🥇 at the Indian Open Throws Competition 2024. pic.twitter.com/ZSTnMiPYYe — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 22, 2024

The women's Javelin event went in the favour of Jyoti, who is representing Haryana with the best jump of 51.55m while Nidhi Rani added another gold to Haryana's medal tally in the women's discus throw event with 53.57m.