Here's what Usain Bolt predicts about Tokyo Olympics

The women's 100m line up for this year's Tokyo Olympics will see multiple stars stake a claim for the Gold medal. One amongst them will be Jamaica's Shelly Ann Fraser who will be vying to achieve a distinguished feat of a three Olympic Gold Medals in her career. She is also heavily backed by fellow superstar Usain Bolt who has expressed full confidence in her bringing home a Gold medal.

Shelly Ann Fraser recently timed 10.63 seconds last month at an event in Kingston. At the age of 34, one would think she is well past her prime but even Bolt Feels that she can achieve a third gold medal. He was quoted by the Reuters saying " I can see that she has adjusted her technique this season a lot and that's what's helping her to run so fast because now she is a lot more fluent and upright in the last ending of her race".

Shelly-Ann Fraser

Another person who will be in the limelight is Jamaican athlete Thompson-Herah. She too has been consistently timing under 11 seconds and will be the biggest rival to veteran Shelly Ann Fraser in both the 100m and 200m events at the Tokyo Olympics. The finals of the 100m event are set to take place on 31st July.





