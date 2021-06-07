Usain Bolt is the fastest man - Who is the fastest woman in the world?

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sent the entire sporting world into a frenzy recently when she clocked 10.63 seconds – the second-fastest time record in the history of Women's 100m sprint.



Thanks to her splendid run, the 34-year-old Pryce became an internet sensation, with praises pouring in from all across the world. People were left in awe of her jaw-dropping speed as she once again reiterated why she is one of the best to have ever graced the sport.

But, she was still the second-fastest. Who is the fastest ever woman to have been born on this planet?

The fastest ever woman on this planet is an American, Florence Delorez Griffith Joyner. Born in December 1959, Joyner clocked 10.49secs during the US Olympic Trials before the 1988 Seoul Games. This did raise a lot of eyebrows and was officially recognised as a World Record for women's 100m sprint only in the year 1997.

Hailing from the city of California, Joyner was selected to the USA Olympic squad while she was still in college during the 1980 Moscow Games. She, though, did not compete then as the USA later decided to boycott the Games.

Her first appearance at the Olympics came during the 1984 Games in Los Angeles, and she immediately impressed everyone with her speed whilst also clinching a silver medal in the 200m sprint. Though she showed a lot of promise early on in her career, she came to her own only during the late 1980s, bagging one gold and one silver at the 1987 World Championships in Rome.

After setting the World Record in Olympic trails, Joyner went on to win a total of four medals, including three gold and one silver, at the 1988 Seoul Games. The four gold medals also included gold in 200m clocking 21.34 seconds – yet another world record that stands till date.

Her sudden spurt in pace raised questions, and she was alleged to have used performance-enhancing drugs by fellow athletes – a claim which was never proven.

Florence Delroez Griffith Joyner passed away due to suffocation caused during a severe epileptic seizure at the young age of 38 in the year 1998 – a year after her world record in the 100m was officially recognised.