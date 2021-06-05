Usain Bolt's 200m record broken

Usain Bolt's junior record of 18 years in a 200m race has finally been breached by an American sprinter earlier this week. Erriyon Knighton, a 17-year-old track athlete won the 200m race in Jacksonville after running in 20.11 seconds to edge past the Jamaican sprinter's record of 20.13 seconds from 2003.

Erriyon, a junior at Tampa Hillsborough High School qualified for the upcoming Olympic trials and will be the youngest in the fray to book a spot in Tokyo, if things go as per his plan. Not to forget, the race he won had Trayvon Bromell, a former teenage prodigy and almost certain to make the cut for 100m in Tokyo next month.





According to NBC Sports, Knighton's 200m time places him 13th among Americans since 2019, and seventh since the start of 2021. The top three times at the qualifier will make the Olympic team, and Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, and Terrance Laird have the three fastest 200m times in the world since the start of 2020.



Watch the video to see him break Bolt's record:



