USA's Sha'Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana; might miss Tokyo Olympics

According to a report in The Jamaica Gleaner, the star women sprinter from the USA, Sha'Carri Richardson, has tested positive for the use of marijuana ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



The traces of marijuana were reported to have been found in her samples taken for tests during the US Olympic Trials. Richardson had shot to fame during the final of the Women's 100m sprint at the Trials, clocking an impressive 10.86 seconds to storm her way into the US Olympic contingent. This performance has now been provisionally disqualified.

The recent development, though, means that her Olympic participation hangs in the balance.

As per the rules of the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA), the use of banned substances results in a four-year suspension. But if the athlete who tests positive succeeds in proving that the drug they took had no effect on enhancing their performance, the period of the ban may be reduced.

As per the well-known sports journalist Tyler Dragon, testing for positive for the use of marijuana will lead to a 30-day ban for Sha'Carri Richardson.

"Sha'Carri Richardson did not use steroids, according to a source. Richardson is facing a 30-day suspension for testing positive for marijuana," Tyler tweeted.