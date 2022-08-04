Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
U20 World Athletics Championships: Vivek Kumar qualifies for men's javelin final
Young Indian javelin thrower, Vivek Kumar, qualified for the U20 World Athletics Championships Final on Thursday. The 19-year-old registered a best throw of 69.68m to go through as one of the non-automatic qualifiers.
Vivek started off with a throw of 68.33m before fouling his second attempt and improving to 69.68m in his third. He was ranked fourth in Group A and eighth overall after the the qualification round.
Vivek holds a personal best of 69.99m which was record in June earlier this year during the U-20 National Federation Cup in Nadidad.
The only Indian javelin thrower to win a medal at the U20 World Athletics Championships remains the current Olympic Champion and World Championships silver medallist Neeraj Chopra.
