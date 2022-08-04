Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 5
silver 6
Bronze 7
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

U20 World Athletics Championships: Vivek Kumar qualifies for men's javelin final

Young Indian javelin thrower, Vivek Kumar, qualified for the U20 World Athletics Championships Final on Thursday.

Vivek Kumar Javelin Throw
X

Vivek Kumar

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-04T21:53:22+05:30

Young Indian javelin thrower, Vivek Kumar, qualified for the U20 World Athletics Championships Final on Thursday. The 19-year-old registered a best throw of 69.68m to go through as one of the non-automatic qualifiers.

Vivek started off with a throw of 68.33m before fouling his second attempt and improving to 69.68m in his third. He was ranked fourth in Group A and eighth overall after the the qualification round.

Vivek holds a personal best of 69.99m which was record in June earlier this year during the U-20 National Federation Cup in Nadidad.

The only Indian javelin thrower to win a medal at the U20 World Athletics Championships remains the current Olympic Champion and World Championships silver medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Javelin Throw Athletics Athletics federation of India Indian athletics World Athletics Championships 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X