U-20 World Athletics Championships: Rupal Chaudhary qualifies for 400m final; Priya Mohan misses out

Ace Indian runner Rupal Chaudhary, on Thursday, stormed her way into the final of Women's 400m at the ongoing U-20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia. The 17-year-old clocked a timing of 52.27 seconds to qualify for the final.

Competing in semifinal 2 of the women's 400m, Rupal Chaudhary raced to victory by a mere 0.02 seconds to book a direct slot for herself in the final with her personal best timing.

Rupal's timing of 52.27 seconds was the second-best in the semifinal only behind Great Britain's Yemi Mary John.

The other Indian in action in the women's 400m semifinal, Priya Mohan, finished a disappointing fifth in semifinal 1 to miss out on a spot in the final. The 19-year-old managed to clock a mere 53.22 seconds - a timing way off her personal best of 52.37 seconds, to finish 10th overall.



