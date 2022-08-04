Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 5
silver 6
Bronze 7
india
Athletics

U-20 World Athletics Championships: Rupal Chaudhary qualifies for 400m final; Priya Mohan misses out

Rupal Chaudhary, stormed her way into the final of Women's 400m at the ongoing U-20 World Athletics Championships clocking 52.27 seconds.

Rupal Chaudhary
Rupal Chaudhary (Source: World Athletics)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-04T13:08:26+05:30

Ace Indian runner Rupal Chaudhary, on Thursday, stormed her way into the final of Women's 400m at the ongoing U-20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia. The 17-year-old clocked a timing of 52.27 seconds to qualify for the final.

Competing in semifinal 2 of the women's 400m, Rupal Chaudhary raced to victory by a mere 0.02 seconds to book a direct slot for herself in the final with her personal best timing.

Rupal's timing of 52.27 seconds was the second-best in the semifinal only behind Great Britain's Yemi Mary John.

The other Indian in action in the women's 400m semifinal, Priya Mohan, finished a disappointing fifth in semifinal 1 to miss out on a spot in the final. The 19-year-old managed to clock a mere 53.22 seconds - a timing way off her personal best of 52.37 seconds, to finish 10th overall.


Athletics Athletics federation of India World Athletics Championships Indian athletics 
