Athletics
U-20 World Athletics Championships: Day 1 LIVE - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the latest updates from Day 1 of the U20 World Athletics Championships.
The U20 World Athletics Championships 2022 is all set to kick-off in Cali, Colombia today. India has sent a 31-member Indian contingent to the global event out of which a total of 11 athletes will begin their campaign on the opening day.
U20 World Athletics Championships India Day 1 Schedule
Men's 1500m HEAT 1 - Arjun Waskale - 8:15pm
Women's 800m HEAT 1 - Asakiran Barla - 9:30pm
Live Updates
- 1 Aug 2022 2:59 PM GMT
Up Next - Women's 800m Heats
Asakiran Birla and Laxita Sandilea will be in action next for India in Women's 800m heats.
- 1 Aug 2022 2:56 PM GMT
Arjun crashes out of Men's 1500m
Arjun Waskale is out of Men's 1500m. He can't be among the top 3 fastest losers for sure. So, not an ideal start to the Indian campaign in Cali.
- 1 Aug 2022 2:53 PM GMT
Arjun Waskale comes home 7th
Arjun Waskale finishes 7th in Men's 1500m Heat 1 clocking 3:51.10.
- 1 Aug 2022 2:49 PM GMT
2 laps to go
2 laps to go and Arjun Waskale is accelerating now.
- 1 Aug 2022 2:48 PM GMT
Waskale hangs towards behind!
Arjun Waskale hangs behind after the first 400 meters.
- 1 Aug 2022 2:38 PM GMT
Men's 1500m HEAT 1 - Arjun Waskale in action
India's Arjun Waskale will be in action soon in Men's 1500m Heat 1.
- 1 Aug 2022 2:06 PM GMT
Gooood Eveninggg!
The U-20 World Athletics Championships kicks off in Cali, Colombia today and we will have 31 Indians in action in the South American nation over the next few days.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates as we wait for the first Indian in action!