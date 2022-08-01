U-20 World Athletics Championships: Day 1 LIVE - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The U20 World Athletics Championships 2022 is all set to kick-off in Cali, Colombia today. India has sent a 31-member Indian contingent to the global event out of which a total of 11 athletes will begin their campaign on the opening day.

U20 World Athletics Championships India Day 1 Schedule

Men's 1500m HEAT 1 - Arjun Waskale - 8:15pm

Women's 800m HEAT 1 - Asakiran Barla - 9:30pm

Women's 800m HEAT 4 - Laxita Sandilea - 9:30pm

Men's 100m HEAT 8 - Aman Khokhar - 10:15pm

Men's 110 Hurdles HEAT 5 - Graceson Amalda - 1:45am

Mixed 4x400m Relay HEAT 3 - 2:50am

Men's Shotput QUALIFICATION - Sanyam (Group A), Sawan (Group B) - 4:08am

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!



