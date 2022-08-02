U-20 World Athletics Championships: India's mixed 4x400m relay team sets Junior Asian Record

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team of Bharat Shridhar, Priya Mohan, Kapil and Rupal Chaudhary, on Tuesday, set a new Junior Asian Record in the event during the ongoing U-20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia.

The Indian quartet clocked 3:19.62 to top their heat and qualify for the final of 4x400m relay for the second consecutive time at the U-20 World Athletics Championships. The Indian team of Bharat Shridhar, Priya Mohan, Kapil and Summy had bagged the bronze medal in the event during the previous edition in Nairobi, Kenya last year.

India's recorded timing of 3:19.62 on Tuesday was the second fastest in the heat this edition, only behind United States of America's 3:18.65 which was a Championships Record.

The Mixed 4x400m Relay Final will take place on Wednesday.