Uttarakhand CM awards Rs. 1 lakh to U-20 national record holder Mansi Negi

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh apiece for the athletes Mansi Negi and Suraj Panwar, who both won gold medals in the race walk event at the 37th National Junior Athletics Championships.

Mansi Negi, who comes from a village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli region, broke the national and meet record by finishing the 10,000-meter race walk in 47:30.94 minutes. Munita Prajapati had pegged both records at 47:53.58 at the Sarusajai Stadium here last year. In fact, Haryana's Rachana (49:14.88) and Maharashtra's Sejal Anil Singh (49:29.31) also went past the earlier mark.

Teenager Suraj Panwar also took first place in the competition.

On Tuesday, the two athletes visited CM Dhami at his home office. Along with the financial award declared by the CM, the money gained by both of these players for winning a medal will also be provided to them in accordance with the laws and regulations of the Sports Department.



Chief Minister Dhami congratulated both sportsmen and stated that the state government would support such gifted athletes in the future by offering all assistance necessary. He hoped for the future success of the two athletes.