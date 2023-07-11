Two top Indian track athletes fail dope tests

Indian athletics has received another big jolt as two female track stars have been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for doping.

Though there has not been any official word from NADA or the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), speculation is rife that sprinters Archana Suseendran and Anjali Devi have been suspended ahead of the Asian Athletics Championships on July 12.

When contacted, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla simply said, "Ask NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency)," reported PTI.

So , Archana Suseendran and Anjali Devi have been handed provisional suspensions on charges of violating National #AntiDoping Rules.In the absence of an official word from @NADAIndiaOffice, such news remains in the domain of speculation. Hope that NADA India changes that. — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) July 10, 2023

Recently, Archana defeated Hima Das in the final of 100m at the Indian Grand Prix 2.

If Archana's suspension is confirmed, India will have lost almost all of their national-record holding 4*100m women's relay team. It was the quartet of Archana, Hima, Dutee Chand and Dhanalakshmi who had created the national record in 2021. Of them, three stand suspended. One remains injured.

And then there were none: India's record-setting 4*100m relay team

On the other hand, 400m runner Anjali Devi has been caught in a doping storm too.

Anjali made a comeback after almost four years and won the gold medal in the women's 400m final in the National Interstate Championship held in Bhubaneswar with her best time of 51.58 seconds last month.

According to an AFI official, Anjali is not part of the Asian Athletics Championships because her entry was sent late. Now it appears there could be other, more sinister, reasons at play too.

Last Saturday, shot putter Karanveer Singh was also left out of the Indian team after failing an out-of-competition dope test.