Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics medallists Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina, Avani Lekhara recommended for Khel Ratna
A look at all the Indian athletes recommended for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.
Tokyo Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been recommended for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award along with other medal winners, including silver-medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya, Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and silver-medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohai. The national sports awards committee has also recommended 35 athletes for the Arjuna Award.
The national sports awards committee on Wednesday recommended 11 athletes for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Veteran Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj was also named for the top honour along with Sunil Chhetri - who has become the first Indian footballer to be recommended for India's highest sporting honour.
Along with this, 35 Indian athletes have also been recommended for the Arjuna Award.
Here is the list of 11 Indian athletes who have been recommended for the Khel Ratna Award:
- Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)
- Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)
- PR Sreejesh (Hockey)
- Lovlina Borgohai (Boxing)
- Sunil Chhetri (Football)
- Mithali Raj (Cricket)
- Pramod Bhagat (Badminton)
- Sumit Antil (Javelin)
- Avani Lekhara (Shooting)
- Krishna Nagar (Badminton)
- M Narwal (Shooting)
Previously known as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently renamed India's highest sporting honour after legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand following India's record show in hockey at Tokyo Olympics 2020.
