Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics medallists Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina, Avani Lekhara recommended for Khel Ratna

Along with this, 35 Indian athletes have also been recommended for the Arjuna Award.



Here is the list of 11 Indian athletes who have been recommended for the Khel Ratna Award:

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

PR Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohai (Boxing)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

Pramod Bhagat (Badminton)

Sumit Antil (Javelin)

Avani Lekhara (Shooting)

Krishna Nagar (Badminton)

M Narwal (Shooting)

Previously known as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently renamed India's highest sporting honour after legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand following India's record show in hockey at Tokyo Olympics 2020.