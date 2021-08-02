Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
Tokyo Olympics: Women's Discus Throw goes on despite dangerous conditions in rain, Twitter furious
Twitter erupts as India's Kamalpreet Kaur affected by rain in the Women's Discus Throw Final at the Tokyo Olympics
India's Kamalpreet Kaur was in action during the final of the Women's Discus Throw before it got postponed because of incessant rain. However, the authorities took their time before calling the event off because of the conditions and several throwers were affected by it. As many as four athletes slipped and failed while trying to spin in order to gain momentum for their throw. Included among them was USA's Valarie Allman who led the pack after one and a half rounds.
It goes without saying that social media was angry that the athletes had to compete under such dangerous conditions. Here's how they reacted:
