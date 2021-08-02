India's Kamalpreet Kaur was in action during the final of the Women's Discus Throw before it got postponed because of incessant rain. However, the authorities took their time before calling the event off because of the conditions and several throwers were affected by it. As many as four athletes slipped and failed while trying to spin in order to gain momentum for their throw. Included among them was USA's Valarie Allman who led the pack after one and a half rounds.

It goes without saying that social media was angry that the athletes had to compete under such dangerous conditions. Here's how they reacted:

Surely they have to stop this discus throw event with all the rain. Athletes train for years to come here and it is unfair to get them to throw in these conditions — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 2, 2021









This rain and slippery during Discus throw finals 😐 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/uowwto3tYH — Aathmika (@im_aathmika) August 2, 2021





#Athletics

As Rain interrupts women's discus throw final, Athletes have been permitted to go to Call room till the rain stops#Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India #Olympics #TeamIndia — Doordarshan Sports #TokyoOlympics (@ddsportschannel) August 2, 2021

An olympic final in a heavy rain that too when discus throw is the game. What sort of chance you are giving to players around the world who have been practicing since last 5 years. #KamalpreetKaur #DiscusThrow — Sagar Chaujar (@sagarchaujar7) August 2, 2021

Four (here five) years of hard work and then this. Can't they wait for some time for rain to relent? Discus throw event stopped, but hurdle race still going on. #TokyoOlympics2020 #Athletics #Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames — Ajinkya Dhamdhere (@ajinkyasd) August 2, 2021

Truly surprised that the answer to the rain from the organizers for the Olympics is "Let's use some towels and mop the floor". Surely, we can do better than 5 towels and humans dancing on the discus throw circle to dry it up? — Navin Madhavan (@madnavin) August 2, 2021

One more cricket reference wrt Kamalpreet, play halted due to rain. https://t.co/KxOa2XpcCj — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 2, 2021

Petition to include paper boat racing as an #Olympics sport to make the most of the weather conditions. #Athletics | #Tokyo2020 | #OlympicGames — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) August 2, 2021

Kamalpreet Kaur wanted to be a cricketer at one point. So maybe she will have some knowledge on how to deal with this? #Athletics pic.twitter.com/4ireu2gPrV — Nevin (@nevinthomas) August 2, 2021



























