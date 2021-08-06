Tokyo Olympics: Athletics, Day 14, August 6th: Priyanka Goswami, Bhawna Jat, and Men's relay team in action - Preview, LIVE stream, when and where to watch

After a spirited performance from Sandeep Kumar in the Men's 20km Race Walk final, all eyes will be on the Women's category with the duo of Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in the race-walking finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bhawna Jat ensured qualification for Tokyo Olympics after setting a time of 1:29:54, with the qualification mark set at 1:31:00, at the National Open Race Walking Championships in Ranchi in 2020.

At the same event in 2021, Priyanka Goswami also qualified for the Olympics and did so after setting a national record of 1:28:45. Both Priyanka and Bhawna will be making their Olympics debut in Tokyo.

It's not the destination, it's the journey pic.twitter.com/O1p659RGzD — Priyanka goswami (@Priyanka_Goswam) July 31, 2021

Apart from race-walking, Indian athletics will also have representation in the Men's 4x400 Relay event where the likes of Muhammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia, Noah Nirmal Tom, and Amoj Jacob will compete in the heats.

India ensured qualification for the event through the world rankings quota after the men's relay team was ranked 13th in the road to Tokyo rankings with the Top-16 teams qualifying for the Olympics.

Schedule and When to Watch?

Women's 20km Race Walk Final - 6th August, 1:00 PM (IST)

Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 Heat 2 - 6th August, 5:07 PM (IST)

Live Streaming and Where to Watch

The event will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports network in India. Alternatively, you can live-stream the event on the Sony Liv app, given that you have the required premium subscription. You can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC



