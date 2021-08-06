Athletics
Tokyo Olympics: Athletics, Day 14, August 6th: Priyanka Goswami, Bhawna Jat, and Men's relay team in action - Preview, LIVE stream, when and where to watch
Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat will be competing in the Women's 20km Race Walk final whereas the Men's Relay team is in the heats of the 4x400m event
After a spirited performance from Sandeep Kumar in the Men's 20km Race Walk final, all eyes will be on the Women's category with the duo of Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in the race-walking finals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Bhawna Jat ensured qualification for Tokyo Olympics after setting a time of 1:29:54, with the qualification mark set at 1:31:00, at the National Open Race Walking Championships in Ranchi in 2020.
At the same event in 2021, Priyanka Goswami also qualified for the Olympics and did so after setting a national record of 1:28:45. Both Priyanka and Bhawna will be making their Olympics debut in Tokyo.
Apart from race-walking, Indian athletics will also have representation in the Men's 4x400 Relay event where the likes of Muhammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia, Noah Nirmal Tom, and Amoj Jacob will compete in the heats.
India ensured qualification for the event through the world rankings quota after the men's relay team was ranked 13th in the road to Tokyo rankings with the Top-16 teams qualifying for the Olympics.