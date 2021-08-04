Athletics
Tokyo Olympics: Athletics LIVE Day 12 — Neeraj Chopra in action in the qualification round of Javelin Throw — updates, score, results, blog
Follow our LIVE updates from athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results, and medal information from DAY 12
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE updates from Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.
We'll be focusing on India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who's the country's biggest hope in athletics, and will be competing in the qualification round.
We also have his teammate and fellow countryman Shivpal Singh in action, who's placed in Group B, whereas Neeraj is in Group A.
Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the updates from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
Live Updates
- 4 Aug 2021 12:24 AM GMT
Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A
SENSATIONAL. OUTSTANDING. BRILLIANT.
What a start by Neeraj Chopra as he throws an 86.65m and qualifies for the finals just in his first attempt.
- 4 Aug 2021 12:22 AM GMT
Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A
The moment is here.
India's Neeraj Chopra is next.
- 4 Aug 2021 12:21 AM GMT
Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A
84.50m
We have our first finalist as Lassi Etelatalo of Finland qualifies with his first attempt.
- 4 Aug 2021 12:19 AM GMT
Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A
Johannes Vetter starts his qualification with an 82.04m.
Believe me, he's just getting warmed up.
- 4 Aug 2021 12:14 AM GMT
Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A
We'll keep a close eye on Germany's Johannes Vetter, who is the current world no.1 and also one of the favourites to win the gold medal.
- 4 Aug 2021 12:10 AM GMT
Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A
MIhaita Novac of Romania, sets the ball rolling in this qualification round with his first attempt.
He starts with an 83.27m, very close to the 83.50m qualification mark.
- 4 Aug 2021 12:07 AM GMT
Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A
All right here we go. We're all set.
India's Neeraj Chopra is the second last athlete in order to take an attempt amongst the sixteen athletes.
- 4 Aug 2021 12:04 AM GMT
Rules for qualification
So here's what the athletes need to do to qualify for finals.
Hit the qualification mark of 83.50m or be in the top 12 performers to advance to the finals.
- 4 Aug 2021 12:00 AM GMT
Good Morning
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Men's Javelin Throw qualification round here on Day 12.
It's a big one for the Indian contingent as we'll have India's Neeraj Chopra in action.
Stay tuned as live-action is set to begin in five minutes.