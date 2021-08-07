Tokyo Olympics: Who is the coach of Neeraj Chopra?

Neeraj Chopra scripted the glorious history of bagging the first gold at the Tokyo Olympics for India. He became the first Indian athlete to achieve this feat in athletics winning the country's first-ever gold in the sport. The country went crazy after Neeraj's performance but credit to the coach, Uwe Hohn who helped him defy all odds to get to the top. Let's know more about him.

Who is Uwe Hohn?



Uwe Hohn is a retired German athletics track and field athlete who holds the "eternal world record" for the highest javelin throw of 104.80m. Hohn is the only player in the history of javelin throw to throw over the mark of 100 meters but with an old design of javelin. It was redesigned in 1986 due to which the record was restarted. The German star has been the IAAF World Cup Champion of 1985 in javelin and European Champion of 1982 who excelled in the sport from a very young age.

The master of the game has been a professional coach since 1999. He has trained the likes of China's national champion, Zhao Qinggang and the now Tokyo's gold medallist, Indian star Neeraj Chopra.



When did he join the Indian training camp?

Uwe Hohn signed the contract for coaching the Indian javelin squad with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) including the junior world record holder Neeraj Chopra till the Tokyo Olympics.

How did he contribute to Neeraj's growth?

Hohn believed in Neeraj's capabilities to throw higher than 90m and helped him better his technique. He has been with him for a long time now and the German athlete contributed immensely to the gold medal won by Neeraj in Tokyo. Under the guidance of the eternal world record holder, he has won the hearts of all Indian fans with his historic show.

