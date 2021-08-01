Athletics
Tokyo Olympics: Men's 100m Final Live Updates
Follow our LIVE updates from athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results, and medal information from DAY 9.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE updates from Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics as we focus our attention on athletics.
At the end of this evening session on Day 9, we will have our first Olympic champion in the men's 100m event in the post-Usain Bolt Era. But first, it'll be the semifinal event to determine the lineup for the finals.
Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the results and updates
Live Updates
- 1 Aug 2021 10:36 AM GMT
Men's 100m Semi-Final 2
MARGINS
Enoch Adegoke from Nigeria finishes second by the smallest of margins as he was tied on 10.00s with Trayvon Bromell. We'll bring you more updates on this but for now, we move ahead to the third semi-final.
- 1 Aug 2021 10:32 AM GMT
Men's 100m Semi-Final 2
Zharnel Hughes from Great Britain finishes first with an impressive run.
The athletes are still waiting for an update in terms of who finished second. This is as close as it gets.
- 1 Aug 2021 10:29 AM GMT
Men's 100m Semi-Final 2
All right, no time to breathe as it's time for the second semifinals.
Here we go.
- 1 Aug 2021 10:28 AM GMT
Men's 100m Semi-Final 1
Here are the overall results from the first semi-final. Kenya's, Ferdinand Omurwa with a national record has given himself an outside chance to go through the finals.
- 1 Aug 2021 10:28 AM GMT
Men's 100m Semi-Final 1
Here are the overall results from the first semi-final. Kenya's, Ferdinand Omurwa with a national record has given himself a outside chance to go through the finals.
- 1 Aug 2021 10:24 AM GMT
Men's 100m Semi-Final 1
Fred Kerley of the United States and Andre De Grasse from Canada, finish first and second respectively and advance to the final.
- 1 Aug 2021 10:21 AM GMT
Men's 100m Semi-Final 1
UPDATE
Great Britain's Reece Prescod has been disqualified for a false start. The athletes are still wandering up and down the track waiting for the start because of a technical issue.
- 1 Aug 2021 10:16 AM GMT
Men's 100m Semi-Final 1
Canada’s multiple World and Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse and 'The Beast' Yohan Blake from Jamaica will be in action in the first semifinal.
- 1 Aug 2021 10:14 AM GMT
Men's 100m Semi-Final 1
We're minutes away from the first semifinal of the men's 100m as the athletes get set and ready for action.
Remember the first 2 in each semifinal and the next 2 fastest advances to the Finals.
- 1 Aug 2021 10:10 AM GMT
Women's 100m victory ceremony
Before the start of the men's 100m, we're seeing the victory ceremony for the women's 100m.
All three Jamaican on the podium as the fastest women on earth, Elaine-Thompson Herah, is accompanied by her fellow countrywoman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.
A historic moment for the country of Jamaica.