Tokyo Olympics: Athletics, Day 13, August 5th: KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla, and Sandeep Kumar will be in action - Preview, LIVE stream, when and where to watch

The Indian trio will compete in the Men's 20km Race Walk final at the Tokyo Olympics

Indian race walker KT Irfan
KT Irfan Men's 20km Race Walk (Source: AFI)

By

Manish Sharma

Updated: 2021-08-05T12:46:42+05:30

Indian racewalking trio of KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla, and Sandeep Kumar will be competing in the Men's 20km race walking finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 13. The morale of the Indian athletics contingent will be boosted after seeing the performance of Neeraj Chopra.

KT Irfan became the first Indian athlete in March 2019 to qualify for Tokyo Olympics after he clocked a timing of 1:20:5 and finished fourth at the Asian Race Walking Championships in Nomi, Japan.

On the other hand, fellow countryman Sandeep Kumar sealed the qualification by breaking the national record in racewalking at the National Open Race Walking Championships in Ranchi in February, clocking 1:20:16.

He was then followed by 25-year-old Rahul Rohilla, who at the same event set a time of 1:20:26 and become the third man to achieve qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

KT Irfan would be competing in his second Olympics after participating in the 2012 London Olympics. Similarly, it'll be a second appearance for Sandeep Kumar as well who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics with Rahul Rohilla the only race walker amongst the three to be making an Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Schedule and When to Watch?

Men's 20km Race Walk Final - Thursday, 5th August, 1:00 PM (IST)

Live Streaming and Where to Watch

The event will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports network in India. Alternatively, you can live-stream the event on the Sony Liv app, given that you have the required premium subscription. You can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.
Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC


