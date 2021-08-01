India's Kamalpreet Kaur stormed into the final of Women's Discus Throw at the Tokyo Olympics with a grand-stand finish. A 64m throw on her final attempt breached the final qualification mark and she became only the second woman to achieve that feat across the Heats.



Only America's Valarie Allman threw the Discus further than Kamalpreet – with a best of 66.42m. Kamalpreet also became the second Indian woman to qualify for the Discus Throw Olympic final after Krishna Poonia who had finished sixth in the London 2012 Olympics.

A young girl from Badal village in Sri Muktsar Sahib district in Punjab is disinterested in studies & decides to opt for sports. Her coach was a discus thrower & so she decided to become one as well.

Less than a decade later Kamalpreet Kaur will be competing in an Olympic final! pic.twitter.com/lROBguwJUn — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 31, 2021

Let's take a look at the details of where you can catch her in action tomorrow:



Schedule and When to Watch:

Women's Discus Throw Final – 2nd August 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch:

Those living in India can catch all the live-action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.