India's Dutee Chand will be looking to put the disappointment from the 100m event behind her as she prepares herself for the women's 200m event at the Tokyo Olympics. Dutee Chand is placed in the heat four, where she'll be competing with the likes of Gabrielle Thomas who is one of the five women who has entered the Tokyo Olympics with a sub-22 time.

Dutee Chand's personal best in the 200m event is set at 23.00s and she'll have to do much better than that if she has any chance to qualify for the semi-finals. Dutee needs to be either in the first three in her heats or be in the top 3 of the remaining athletes from all the rounds to advance to the semifinals.

Here's a look at the details of where you can catch her in action tomorrow.

Schedule and When to Watch

Women's 200m Round 1 - Heat 4

2nd August 2021, 7:24 AM (IST)





Live Streaming and Where to Watch



You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC