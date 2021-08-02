Top
INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 1
india
Athletics

Tokyo Olympics Day 10, 2nd August Athletics LIVE: Dutee Chand in action in women's 200m - Updates, results, commentary, blog

Follow our LIVE updates from athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results, and medal information from DAY 10

Dutee Chand 100m 200m Tokyo Olympics
Dutee Chand will be competing in the Women's 200m (Source: AFI)

By

Manish Sharma

Updated: 2021-08-02T07:12:15+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog here on Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics as we get ready for yet another day of action in athletics.

It's a massive day for India, with Dutee Chand competing in the morning session in the women's 200m event whereas in the evening session we will see Kamlapreet Kaur in the women's discus throw finals.

Stay tuned with us for live updates as we bring you some lightning-quick updates.

Tokyo Olympics Athletics Dutee Chand 
