Athletics
Tokyo Olympics Day 10, 2nd August Athletics LIVE: Dutee Chand in action in women's 200m - Updates, results, commentary, blog
Follow our LIVE updates from athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results, and medal information from DAY 10
It's a massive day for India, with Dutee Chand competing in the morning session in the women's 200m event whereas in the evening session we will see Kamlapreet Kaur in the women's discus throw finals.
Live Updates
- 2 Aug 2021 1:42 AM GMT
Women's 200m Round 1
Dutee Chand will be competing in heat 4 of the women's 200m race.
She'll be running from Lane 7.
- 2 Aug 2021 1:35 AM GMT
Dutee Chand in action
But now it's time to focus our attention back on athletics as we're less than 20 minutes away before we see Dutee Chand in her 200m race.
- 2 Aug 2021 1:33 AM GMT
- 2 Aug 2021 1:14 AM GMT
But for now, we move forward and focus our attention on India's athletics campaign.