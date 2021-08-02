Tokyo Olympics Day 10, 2nd August Athletics LIVE: Dutee Chand in action in women's 200m - Updates, results, commentary, blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog here on Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics as we get ready for yet another day of action in athletics.

It's a massive day for India, with Dutee Chand competing in the morning session in the women's 200m event whereas in the evening session we will see Kamlapreet Kaur in the women's discus throw finals.

Stay tuned with us for live updates as we bring you some lightning-quick updates.