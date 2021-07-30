Tokyo Olympics: Athletics Day 8, July 31 - Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur, and Sreeshankar Murali in action for India - Preview, LIVE streaming, schedule, where to watch

The opening day of the athletics at the Tokyo Olympics ended with disappointment, as the Indian athletes were knocked out of the heats in all the four events. The only positive that came out from the event was Avinash Sable's national record timing in the 3000m Steeplechase event.

The Indian contingent would be hoping for a better outing on the second day of athletics, with the likes of Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur in action in the women's discus throw events. The duo will be competing in the morning session, while Sreeshankar Murali will be in action in the evening session.

Kamalpreet Kaur qualified for the Tokyo Olympics when she hit a sensational 65.06m at the Athletics Federation Cup and in the process also set a new national record. On the other hand, veteran Seema Punia qualified with a throw of 63.72m and breached the qualification mark of 63.50m, on the last day of the Inter-State meet in Patiala. Both the athletes are aware that to ensure qualification in the finals, they'll have to either breach the 64m mark or at least be in the top 12 performers.

24-year-old Kamalpreet Kaur would be making her debut at the Olympics, while for Seema Punia this would be her fourth Olympic Games.

In the long jump category, Sreeshankar Murali qualified for the Olympics when he broke his own national record with a jump of 8.26 and breached the Olympic qualification mark of 8.22m. He set this record at the Federations Cup in Patiala held in March.,

Making his debut at the Olympics, Sreeshankar needs to ensure that he hits the 8.15m mark or he's at least in the top 12 athletes, to qualify for the finals

Events and Schedule

Women's Discus Throw Qualification, Group A

Seema Punia - 6 AM IST

Women's Discus Throw Qualification, Group B

Kamalpreet Kaur - 7:25 AM IST

Men's Long Jump Qualification, Group B

Sreeshankar Murali - 3:40 PM IST

Where to watch and Live Streaming

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC