India's Annu Rani will be in action very early in the morning on Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics. Ranked 13th in the world, she will be competing to make it to the finals of Women's Javelin Throw. 12 participants will progress across the two groups A and B.



The 28-year-old from Meerut has been drawn in Group A alongside 14 other athletes. Including among them are World Number 3 and 4, Huihui Lyu of China and Tatsiana Khaladovich of Bulgaria. Annu is going into the event with a season's best throw of 63.24.

Following Avinash Sable, Annu Rani will also look to better her National record tomorrow at #Tokyo2020



28-year-old Javelin thrower first broke the national mark in 2014 with a 58.83m throw and now she has the national record at 63.24m. She has been a consistent performer for us. https://t.co/Gfus2QEwfp — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) August 2, 2021

If she manages 63m during the Heats, she will qualify directly for the final. If athletes cannot manage that qualification mark, the top 12 performers will go through.



Let's take a look at the details of where you can catch her in action tomorrow:

Schedule and When to Watch:

Women's Javelin Throw Heat – 3rd August 2021, 5:50 AM IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch:

Those living in India can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network. They will also be able to stream the events on Sony Liv provided that they have the subscription.