BREAKING - Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson fails doping test, out of Tokyo Olympics

Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson will not be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after the provisional ban for an anti-doping rule violation was reimposed on him with immediate effect following an intervention from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).



Wilson was born in Jamaica, but competes under the Swiss flag and was designated to appear in Men's 100m and 200m events in Tokyo. He was suspended provisionally by the Swiss anti-doping authorities earlier this year. In an out-of-competition test, Wilson had tested positive for the banned steroid trenbolone.

Wilson pleaded innocence and said that he had ingested it unknowingly after consuming contaminated meat in the United States. Following an appeal, the disciplinary chamber of the Swiss Olympic decided to lift his ban at the beginning of the month.

Unhappy with the decision, the global governing body World Athletics went to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in order to appeal the decision of the Swiss Olympic and the latest order from CAS has stayed the ban.

The CAS Panel noted that the test applied by the Disciplinary Chamber of Swiss Olympic was not in line with the applicable rules of Anti-doping Switzerland. Wilson's defence was that the positive finding was caused by the consumption of contaminated beef. — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) July 28, 2021

"The Panel concluded that the provisional suspension imposed on the Athlete on 28 April 2021 should not have been lifted by the Disciplinary Chamber of Swiss Olympic," CAS said in a statement on Wednesday.



"It follows that the decision of the disciplinary chamber of Swiss Olympic dated 2 July 2021 is set aside and the provisional suspension shall be reinstated with immediate effect."

"The present CAS decision does not prejudge in any way the decision which will be rendered by Swiss Olympic later on, once the disciplinary proceedings have been completed," it further added.

Alex Wilson 9.84 : Ratification for @EuroAthletics Record unlikely as there was obviously no Start Information Systemhttps://t.co/14vdI4R80r https://t.co/Wq80f05c2t pic.twitter.com/0p8Y8kJUGD — PJ Vazel (@pjvazel) July 18, 2021

Alex Wilson made headlines not too long ago after clocking record times in Men's 100m and 200m. Wilson finished the 100m race in 9.84 seconds and the 200m race in 19.29 seconds. Although his 100m dash was quicker than the previous European record of 9.86 seconds, the times haven't been officially ratified and recognized. Apparently, glitches were discovered in the technical equipment used at the stadium in Georgia.

