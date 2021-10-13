Tokyo Olympian and World Championship medallist Agnes Tirop found dead

Kenyan track athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop was found dead in her house with multiple stab wounds on her abdomen earlier today. Tirop was a long-distance runner with two World Championships 10,000m bronze medals against her name.



This tragic news was confirmed by Athletics Kenya in a statement.

"Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants in the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track," the federation said in its statement.





As per early reports, Tirop was stabbed to death by her husband but further details on the same are awaited.

Agnes Tirop even competed at the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics and narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth behind Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay in the women's 5000m with a season-best effort of 14:39.62.