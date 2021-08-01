Tokyo Olympics: Who is Men's 100m Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs?

Marcell Jacobs announced himself to the world with a fantastic victory in Men's 100m at the Tokyo Olympics. The race to be the 'fastest man on Earth' was full of plenty of ups and down and several favourites, including the likes of Trayvon Bromell and Yohan Blake, failed to qualify for the final.



26-year-old Italian Marcell Jacobs seized the occasion and ran to glory, leaving his opponents in the dust. Here are 10 things you need to know about the new fastest man on the planet:

1. He might be an Italian but he was born in USA

Lamont Marcell Jacobs might have been born in Texas but no one can deny the Italianess he inherited from his mother's side pic.twitter.com/bT8Y73QYwC — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 1, 2021

Marcell Jacobs was born to an Italian mother and American father in the state of Texas in USA. He spent only the first month of his childhood in the States and then relocated to Brescia in Italy along with his mother after his father's transfer to South Korea.



2. Jacobs hasn't always been a sprinter

This might sound hard to believe but the last time the Olympics were held in 2016, Marcell Jacobs specialized in long jump. Quite a five-year transformation it's been for him!

3. He was an accomplished long jumper

Marcell Jacobs won the 2016 Italian Athletics Championship long jump. At the end of the 2017, he was ranked as high as 10th in the IAAF world rankings with a personal best of 8.07m.

4. Marcell almost held both the national records in 100m and long jump

How good is Gianmarco Tamberi meeting his countryman Marcell Jacobs at the finish to celebrate 🇮🇹#Tokyo2020 | #7Olympics pic.twitter.com/fQS1OAbqY9 — 7Olympics (@7olympics) August 1, 2021

Earlier this year in Savona, he set the Italian national record in 100m with a time of 9.95s. In long jump, he had recorded a distance of 8.48m at the Italian U23 Championships. It wasn't recognized as a national record because the wind was in favour at 2.8m/s, above the regulation limit.



5. He's a big Formula 1 fan

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton is Marcell Jacobs' idol [Source; Eurosport]