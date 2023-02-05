Tejaswin Shankar jumps 2.26m in season opener; wins Indoor Grand Prix

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, on Saturday, began his 2023 season by clinching the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - a World Tour Indoor Gold level event, in Boston.

The 24-year-old successfully cleared 2.26m to finish ahead of Bahamas' Donald Thomas (2.23m) and USA's Darryl Sullivan (2.19m).

It was a very smooth start to the 2023 season for Tejaswin Shankar who cleared everything from 2.14m to 2.26m in the first very attempt before faltering at 2.30m.

The Indian national record in indoor high jump and Tejaswin's own indoor national record stands at 2.28m.

Replay of winning jump pic.twitter.com/4ZpjqxpHAB — Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) February 4, 2023





This was the first time that Tejaswin, who is expected to make a switch to Decathlon later this year, competed at a World Tour Indoor event.