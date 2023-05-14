Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Tejaswin Shankar finishes second at NACAC New Life invitational

Tejaswin Shankar finished second at the NACA New Life Invitational event in Bahamas with a best leap of 2.21m on Saturday.

Tejaswin Shankar finishes second at NACAC New Life invitational
X

Tejaswin Shankar (Source: Twitter/Amanpreet Singh)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 14 May 2023 11:03 AM GMT

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar finished second at the NACA New Life Invitational event in Bahamas with a best leap of 2.21m on Saturday.

Home favourite and former World Champion Donald Thomas won the World Continental Tour silver level event with a best jump of 2.26m. Lushane Wilson of Jamaica finished joint second with the Indian at with a best attempt of 2.21m.

Shankar, who holds a personal best and Indian national record in high jump at 2.29m, had bagged the bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year at 2.22m.

The 24-year-old has since switched his focus to the 10-event competition - decathlon, and has come agonisingly close to the breaking the national record in the event twice in two competitions.

The second-placed finish in Bahamas will earn Tejaswin Shankar a total of 1179 points.


AthleticsIndian athleticsHigh JumpTejaswin Shankar
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X