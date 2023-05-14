Tejaswin Shankar finishes second at NACAC New Life invitational

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar finished second at the NACA New Life Invitational event in Bahamas with a best leap of 2.21m on Saturday.

Home favourite and former World Champion Donald Thomas won the World Continental Tour silver level event with a best jump of 2.26m. Lushane Wilson of Jamaica finished joint second with the Indian at with a best attempt of 2.21m.

Shankar, who holds a personal best and Indian national record in high jump at 2.29m, had bagged the bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year at 2.22m.

The 24-year-old has since switched his focus to the 10-event competition - decathlon, and has come agonisingly close to the breaking the national record in the event twice in two competitions.

The second-placed finish in Bahamas will earn Tejaswin Shankar a total of 1179 points.



