Tejaswin Shankar wins gold in high jump at NCAA Championships in USA

High jumper Tejaswin Shankar won the gold medal in men's jump with a season-best performance of 2.27m at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships 2022 in the US on Saturday. The 23-year-old from Delhi, who represented

Kansas State University (KSU). It was his second NCAA title after he was crowned the champion as a Freshman in 2018.

Shankar, who is pursuing business administration on a scholarship at the KSU, was close to his personal best of 2.29m while winning the gold medal on Saturday. The clearance at 2.27m came in the jump off in the 4th attempt after Shankar and 2nd placed Darius had failed 3 attempts at 2.27m.

It was only Shankar's third individual high Jump competition of the outdoor season in 2022 because he concentrated on training for the Decathlon.

Going into the NCAA Championships, Shankar was ranked eighth in the field of 24, where the favourites were Vernon Turner of Oklahoma, Earnie Sears of USC, and Darius Carbin of Georgia, who all had cleared 2.30 meters this season. Sears could jump only 2.15 meters, Turner faltered after 2.21 and Carbin was the only competitor left standing between Shankar and the title.

Carbin failed to jump 2.27 and Shankar cleared the bar to win the title. Shankar was training under coach Cliff Rovelto.



NCAA Men's Outdoor Track and Field Championship is one of three annual collegiate outdoor track and field competitions in the US organised by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for athletes from institutions that make up its three divisions. Earlier, Shankar notched up an impressive score at the Bid 12 Championships in Texas, U.S.A on his decathlon debut. He came close to breaking the decathlon national record after attaining 7592 points which was just short of the 7658 criteria needed to reach the NR.



