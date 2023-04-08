Tejaswin Shankar sets Decathlon personal best; achieves 2022 Asian Games qualifying standard

India's Tejaswin Shankar, on Saturday, set a new personal best in decathlon even as he fell agonisingly short of a new national record. The 24-year-old scored a total of 7648 points to finish second at the Jim Click Shootout and Multi's in Arizona.

In what was just the second decathlon competition of his career, Tejaswin Shankar improved from his previous best of 7592 points set last year.

The Commonwealth Games high jump medallist, however, fell just 10 points short of the Indian national decathlon record held by Bharatinder Singh at 7658 points.

In the process, Tejaswin also achieved the 2022 Asian Games qualification standard for decathlon set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), which stood at 7500 points.

Here's how Tejaswin Shankar performed in each of the 10 decathlon events at the 2023 Jim Click Shootout Multi's:

Event Timing/Distance/Height Points 100m 10.81s 903 Long Jump 7.62m 965 Shot Put 13.34m 688 High Jump 2.19m 982 400m 48.41s 889 110m Hurdles 14.63s 895 Discus Throw 35.34m 570 Pole Vault 3.60m 509 Javelin Throw 46.84m 542 1500m 4:36.10 705





Tejaswin Shankar had expressed his desire to switch to the multi-sport event after his bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year. This was his first decathlon appearance since then.

In February earlier this year, Tejaswin had won the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix high jump with a best effort of 2.26m in his season opener.