Tejaswin Shankar sets Decathlon personal best; achieves 2022 Asian Games qualifying standard

Tejaswin Shankar set a new personal best in decathlon even as he fell agonisingly short of a new national record.

Tejaswin Shankar (Source: Twitter/Amanpreet Singh)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 8 April 2023 5:30 AM GMT

India's Tejaswin Shankar, on Saturday, set a new personal best in decathlon even as he fell agonisingly short of a new national record. The 24-year-old scored a total of 7648 points to finish second at the Jim Click Shootout and Multi's in Arizona.

In what was just the second decathlon competition of his career, Tejaswin Shankar improved from his previous best of 7592 points set last year.

The Commonwealth Games high jump medallist, however, fell just 10 points short of the Indian national decathlon record held by Bharatinder Singh at 7658 points.

In the process, Tejaswin also achieved the 2022 Asian Games qualification standard for decathlon set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), which stood at 7500 points.

Here's how Tejaswin Shankar performed in each of the 10 decathlon events at the 2023 Jim Click Shootout Multi's:

Event

Timing/Distance/Height

Points

100m

10.81s

903

Long Jump

7.62m

965

Shot Put

13.34m

688

High Jump

2.19m

982

400m

48.41s

889

110m Hurdles

14.63s

895

Discus Throw

35.34m

570

Pole Vault

3.60m

509

Javelin Throw

46.84m

542

1500m

4:36.10

705


Tejaswin Shankar had expressed his desire to switch to the multi-sport event after his bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year. This was his first decathlon appearance since then.

In February earlier this year, Tejaswin had won the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix high jump with a best effort of 2.26m in his season opener.

